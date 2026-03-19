Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.96.

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Topgolf Callaway Brands plc (NYSE: MODG) is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

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