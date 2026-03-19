Groupama Asset Managment Has $42.55 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,287,408,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,258,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,880,000 after buying an additional 55,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,814,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,957,000 after acquiring an additional 88,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $229.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.57. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.