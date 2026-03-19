Stillwater Wealth Management Group Invests $5.12 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.6% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco expanded its product lineup with two new ETFs — the Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF (QEW) and the Diversified Dividend Opportunities ETF (DVVY) — which can broaden investor choices and potentially redirect inflows into the firm’s Innovation Suite. Balancing Tech & Income: Invesco’s Dual Launch of QEW & DVVY
- Positive Sentiment: The new Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF is getting attention as investors seek diversification inside tech exposure — that could ease pressure on cap?weighted QQQ over time by offering an alternative way to own Nasdaq tech. Invesco QQQ Equal Weight ETF breaking out as investors seek diversification
- Positive Sentiment: Broader bullishness on AI chips — note coverage that NVIDIA forecasts massive chip demand — supports tech ETF narratives and could attract rotation back into QQQ once risk sentiment stabilizes. ETFs to Gain as NVIDIA Views $1 Trillion in Chip Orders by 2027
- Neutral Sentiment: Options flow shows institutional traders accumulating QQQ contracts; some traders are using strangles to profit from volatility rather than direction — this implies larger moves are possible but direction is uncertain. One Member Turned Volatility Into 536% in a Day… Here’s How We Spot the Next Market Meltdown Winner
- Neutral Sentiment: VIX behavior is mixed — some pieces note the fear gauge falling despite global chaos, which complicates immediate directional bets on QQQ until volatility metrics settle. The VIX Is Falling Despite Global Chaos — Here’s What the Fear Gauge Is Actually Telling You
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Iran) and rising oil prices are pushing investors away from risk assets; commentary warns that energy-driven inflation and supply disruptions could pressure growth stocks in QQQ. The Economic Consequences Of The Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns — rising inflation expectations and the risk of higher Treasury yields (some pieces flag a potential 6% 10?year scenario) — weigh on long-duration growth names that dominate QQQ. A 6-percent 10-Year Treasury Rate Is A Potential 2026 Black Swan
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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