Stillwater Wealth Management Group Invests $5.12 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.6% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $594.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $611.91 and a 200-day moving average of $609.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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