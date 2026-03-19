Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Lowered by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,290 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

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Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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