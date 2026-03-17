Dohrnii (DHN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $121.66 Million

Dohrnii (DHN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Dohrnii token can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00006753 BTC on exchanges. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $121.66 million and $577.59 thousand worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dohrnii has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73,940.18 or 1.00158508 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dohrnii

Dohrnii was first traded on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,403,728 tokens. Dohrnii’s official website is dohrnii.io. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io. The official message board for Dohrnii is dohrnii.medium.com.

Dohrnii Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 4.99648536 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $578,020.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dohrnii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dohrnii using one of the exchanges listed above.

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