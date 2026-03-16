Short Interest in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Expands By 29.3%

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,610 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 12th total of 7,435 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.7%

SWAN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyundai Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.