Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,357,435 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 12th total of 5,347,724 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,593,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,593,855 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares during the period. BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.87. 30,535,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,324,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

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