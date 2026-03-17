SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SABS. Chardan Capital increased their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

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SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $200.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.59. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). Equities analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,847,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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