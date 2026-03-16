Reviewing Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) & Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide $4.24 billion 0.66 $309.50 million $6.93 10.22 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $91.27 million 1.86 $21.32 million $0.18 39.97

Analyst Recommendations

Euronet Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Euronet Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Euronet Worldwide and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide 2 2 4 0 2.25 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 1 0 3 0 2.50

Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.61%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.07%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Euronet Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Euronet Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Euronet Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide 7.33% 27.22% 5.65% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 8.11% 8.07% 1.55%

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronet Worldwide

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Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. It also offers ATM and POS currency conversion, ATM surcharge, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, foreign remittance and cardless payout, banknote recycling, and tax-refund services; and integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions for electronic payment and transaction delivery systems. The epay segment distributes and processes prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provides payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operates a network of approximately 821,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment offers consumer-to-consumer and account-to-account money transfer, customers bill payment, check cashing, foreign currency exchange, mobile top-up, and cash management and foreign currency risk management services, as well as payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

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