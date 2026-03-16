Short Interest in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Decreases By 18.0%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,251,081 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 1,526,457 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,885,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,885,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $5.91 on Monday, reaching $202.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.59. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.03.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 34.9% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 1,181.5% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification. Most of the stocks in the Index are issued by the 500 largest companies, in terms of the aggregate market value of their outstanding stock, and generally are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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