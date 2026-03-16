WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Acquires 8,390 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc acquired 8,390 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $59,736.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 284,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,473.04. This represents a 3.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, John Bolduc bought 8,390 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,904.60.

On Friday, March 6th, John Bolduc bought 8,276 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $60,001.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, John Bolduc purchased 8,392 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $59,751.04.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, John Bolduc purchased 14,200 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, John Bolduc purchased 8,974 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,728.26.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF stock remained flat at $7.07 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 93,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 19.73%. Research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

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