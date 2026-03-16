GAP (NYSE:GAP) CEO Sells $380,552.20 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $380,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,629.22. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.35. 9,663,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,116,772. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

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GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 30.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GAP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore boosted their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Argus raised GAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Company Profile

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Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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