Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,959 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 12th total of 17,332 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 122,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $129,000.

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Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.54. 89,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: DPG) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund pursues its investment objectives primarily through equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in the utility and infrastructure sectors, including regulated and non-regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, transportation, communications, water, and related businesses.

At least 80% of the fund’s total assets are invested in equity securities of utilities and infrastructure companies.

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