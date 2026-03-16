Short Interest in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Declines By 23.7%

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,504,832 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 9,841,646 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,651,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,651,624 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,041,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,574,000 after buying an additional 173,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 37,249.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 677,201 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000.

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VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.33. 6,338,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,691. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1204 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.

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