Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells $4,377,600.00 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 751,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,091,980. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Jacob Dewitte sold 44,828 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,680.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 139,999 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $8,902,536.41.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,001 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $3,756,062.60.

On Monday, February 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $10,525,200.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $4,467,000.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Jacob Dewitte sold 64,888 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $7,269,402.64.

On Friday, January 9th, Jacob Dewitte sold 26,740 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,978,301.20.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 3,455 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $345,534.55.

On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 1,255 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $125,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 231,657 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $22,991,957.25.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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