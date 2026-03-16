Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells $4,377,600.00 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 72,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 751,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,091,980. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 13th, Jacob Dewitte sold 44,828 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,680.00.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 139,999 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $8,902,536.41.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,001 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $3,756,062.60.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $10,525,200.00.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $4,467,000.00.
- On Friday, January 9th, Jacob Dewitte sold 64,888 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $7,269,402.64.
- On Friday, January 9th, Jacob Dewitte sold 26,740 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,978,301.20.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 3,455 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $345,534.55.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Jacob Dewitte sold 1,255 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $125,500.00.
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Jacob Dewitte sold 231,657 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $22,991,957.25.
Oklo Price Performance
Shares of OKLO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,282,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $193.84.
Key Headlines Impacting Oklo
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media previews flag Q4 as a near-term catalyst — multiple previews and “how to play” pieces suggest upside potential if Oklo delivers favorable results or guidance ahead of the company’s earnings release. Oklo Q4 earnings on deck: What to expect Here’s How to Play OKLO Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and stock-pick articles (including a prediction of outperformance) are drawing investor attention to Oklo as a potentially high-reward nuclear growth name ahead of key approvals and project milestones. Prediction: This $60 Nuclear Stock Will Outperform
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds (U.S. futures up on cooler oil) could be providing a modest lift to risk assets, including Oklo, ahead of earnings. U.S. Stock Futures in Green on Cooler Oil Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (e.g., Centrus) highlight execution and fuel-supply differences; these analyses underscore both upside if Oklo clears regulatory hurdles and downside risks if supply/approval bottlenecks persist. Better Nuclear Energy Stock: Oklo vs. Centrus Energy
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on March 13 (reported filings show multiple dispositions totaling large block(s) at ~$60 avg); such sales can concern investors about insider conviction and add selling pressure. SEC Form 4 (CEO)
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold ~72,090 shares on March 13, a ~15.7% reduction in his stake per the filing — additional insider sales from senior finance leadership can amplify investor wariness. SEC Form 4 (CFO)
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis notes that OKLO shares have slumped significantly from last year’s highs, reflecting elevated volatility and valuation compression; this suggests downside remains if upcoming results disappoint. Oklo stock price analysis ahead of earnings
Institutional Trading of Oklo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
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