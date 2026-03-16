Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Director Sells $969,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,581.48. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE PR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.24. 11,369,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,396. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

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Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PR

Permian Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $27 (from $24), widening upside expectations and reinforcing bullish analyst momentum around Permian’s valuation and dividend profile. Piper Sandler Lifts PT on Permian Resources

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $27 (from $24), widening upside expectations and reinforcing bullish analyst momentum around Permian’s valuation and dividend profile. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded PR to “overweight” and lifted its target from $17 to $21, signaling additional analyst confidence and implying further upside versus current levels. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise (Benzinga)

Wells Fargo upgraded PR to “overweight” and lifted its target from $17 to $21, signaling additional analyst confidence and implying further upside versus current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent writeups assessing Permian’s valuation point to analyst upgrades and a dividend increase as key catalysts supporting the stock’s rerating — these stories help explain buying interest from income-focused investors. Assessing Permian Resources Valuation

Recent writeups assessing Permian’s valuation point to analyst upgrades and a dividend increase as key catalysts supporting the stock’s rerating — these stories help explain buying interest from income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Broad energy sector commentary (e.g., Goldman Sachs / top energy picks) and geopolitical oil upside after recent U.S.–Iran developments provide a macro tailwind for E&P names, which can indirectly lift Permian, though these pieces don’t single out PR as a primary beneficiary. Goldman Sachs Top Energy Picks

Broad energy sector commentary (e.g., Goldman Sachs / top energy picks) and geopolitical oil upside after recent U.S.–Iran developments provide a macro tailwind for E&P names, which can indirectly lift Permian, though these pieces don’t single out PR as a primary beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyses and finance?site coverage (e.g., head?to?head pieces) increase visibility but typically have limited immediate price impact unless accompanied by fresh earnings or guidance. Head-to-Head Analysis

Comparative analyses and finance?site coverage (e.g., head?to?head pieces) increase visibility but typically have limited immediate price impact unless accompanied by fresh earnings or guidance. Negative Sentiment: A director, Jeffrey Tepper, sold 50,000 shares at roughly $19.38 (about $969k), reducing his stake nearly 25% — an SEC?filed Form 4. Insider selling can create short?term downward pressure and may concern some investors about timing of liquidity needs. Insider Sale SEC Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,404,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,930,000 after buying an additional 3,941,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,635,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Permian Resources by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,553,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,454,000 after purchasing an additional 460,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,207,000 after buying an additional 1,421,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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