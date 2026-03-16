Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,992 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 2,499 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 0.1%

HFBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.32.

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Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

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