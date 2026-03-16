Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,182,593 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the February 12th total of 2,513,581 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,385,035 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,922. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 112.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. Intapp has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

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Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,189,996.64. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Intapp by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 50.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

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Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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