Short Interest in Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Grows By 19.6%

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,453,610 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 4,560,254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,242,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,242,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartflow news, Director Jeffrey C. Lightcap bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,600. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $290,886.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,175,657. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,117,674 shares of company stock valued at $59,052,646 in the last 90 days.

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Institutional Trading of Heartflow

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTFL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Heartflow Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HTFL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. 1,256,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,784. Heartflow has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Heartflow in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

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About Heartflow

(Get Free Report)

HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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