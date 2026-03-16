T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Update

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 343,459 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 273,612 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T Stamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, T Stamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

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T Stamp Stock Up 4.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDAI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 27,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,265. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. T Stamp has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of T Stamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T Stamp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T Stamp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in T Stamp in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of T Stamp during the third quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About T Stamp

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T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

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