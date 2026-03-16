Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 249,440 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 12th total of 302,323 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maison Solutions from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maison Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

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Institutional Trading of Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Trading Down 5.7%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Maison Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 1,381,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.The business had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million.

About Maison Solutions

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Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

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