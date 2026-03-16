Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,734,274 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 12th total of 5,723,607 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 604,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.1%

APAM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 586,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,655. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.13 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 100.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 469,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 267,136 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,475 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 202.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 348,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 233,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 535,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,573,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 205,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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