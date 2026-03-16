Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 635 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 771 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,839 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIEQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter.

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Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

AIEQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.1943 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

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The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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