Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Grows By 18.2%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,092 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 12th total of 42,368 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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On the Beach Group Stock Performance

On the Beach Group Company Profile

OOBHF stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

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On the Beach Group plc is a UK-based online travel company specialising in short-haul beach holiday packages. Through its proprietary booking platform, the company offers dynamically packaged flight and hotel combinations to popular Mediterranean and Canary Islands destinations. By partnering with a range of airline and hotel suppliers, On the Beach Group seeks to secure competitive pricing and flexible itineraries, catering to individual and family leisure travellers.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Liverpool, On the Beach Group initially focused on the UK market before expanding its operations across Ireland, Sweden, Norway and Germany.

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