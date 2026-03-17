Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. $NP

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Neptune Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Neptune Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000.
Insider Activity at Neptune Insurance
In other news, Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor R. Burgess purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,082,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,972,256.44. This represents a 2.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neptune Insurance
Neptune Insurance Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE NP opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49.
Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million.
About Neptune Insurance
Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.
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