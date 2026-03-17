Maltese Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FSUN. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $985.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

(Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

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