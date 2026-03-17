Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $6.44 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Miami International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIAX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Miami International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Miami International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Miami International during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Limestone Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Miami International during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Miami International

In other news, Director Murray Stahl acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $312,336.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,633,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,016,065.96. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Miami International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Miami International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Miami International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIAX

Miami International Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE MIAX opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Miami International Profile

(Free Report)

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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