Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Sold by Militia Capital Partners LP

Militia Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for approximately 3.5% of Militia Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Militia Capital Partners LP owned 0.16% of Axos Financial worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,413,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,319,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 445,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,704,000 after buying an additional 68,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 275,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

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Axos Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:AX opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $385.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.89 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 22.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

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Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director James John Court sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,127,574.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,390.69. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick Walsh sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $490,463.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,502.56. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,303 shares of company stock worth $5,908,474. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

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