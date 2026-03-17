HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $525.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.31. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.43 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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