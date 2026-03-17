Militia Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,792,000 after buying an additional 671,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,426,000 after buying an additional 326,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,775,000 after buying an additional 2,493,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,211,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,790,000 after buying an additional 107,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 138.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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