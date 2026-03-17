Maltese Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of First Mid Bancshares worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

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First Mid Bancshares Trading Up 1.2%

FMBH stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $960.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.86 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

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Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In related news, EVP Bradley L. Beesley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,632. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $46,916.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $410,848.56. The trade was a 10.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

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