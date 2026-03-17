Militia Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1,728.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 65,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 price target on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.3%

NHI stock opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.940-4.990 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 121.85%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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