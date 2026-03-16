BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,495 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 12th total of 8,806 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,976 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKSE traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

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BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.4435 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

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The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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