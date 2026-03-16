Short Interest in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Decreases By 20.0%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 201,451 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 251,661 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 223,689 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBB. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DBB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 1,001,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

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