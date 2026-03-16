Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,671 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 88,476 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7%

AVNM traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,040,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,782,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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