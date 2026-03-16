Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNMGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,671 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 88,476 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7%

AVNM traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 238,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,040,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,782,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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