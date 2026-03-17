Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) CEO Jay Duker Buys 1,500 Shares

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) CEO Jay Duker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $19,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 100,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,744.75. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

EYPT opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 739.39% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

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