YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 265,659 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 205,271 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $31.48. 160,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $60.64.

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YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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