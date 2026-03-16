YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 265,659 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 205,271 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $31.48. 160,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $60.64.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
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