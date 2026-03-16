Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,587,083 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 12th total of 14,461,873 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,781,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,781,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. 5,284,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,651. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 32.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000.

About Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

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