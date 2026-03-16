Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,127 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 12th total of 12,759 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY – Free Report) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners owned 0.18% of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEMY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.1281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (VEMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of emerging market high yield debt securities. The fund seeks current income and secondarily, capital appreciation. VEMY was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by Virtus.

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