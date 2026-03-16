PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Issues Earnings Results

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 96,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.95. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MYPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

Further Reading

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