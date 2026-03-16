PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 96,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.95. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

Further Reading

Earnings History for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

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