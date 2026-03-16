Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.0%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

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Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

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Gladstone Investment Co 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, a business development company that provides capital to small and mid-sized private U.S. businesses. The notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 4.875% and mature in 2028, offering investors a defined income stream while supporting the company’s lending and equity investment activities.

Proceeds from the issuance of GAINZ notes are used to finance Gladstone Investment Corporation’s core investment strategy, which includes first-lien debt, subordinated debt and equity investments in privately held companies.

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