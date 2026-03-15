Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Vertiv has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

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Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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