Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Vertiv has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.
Vertiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Vertiv
Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.
The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.
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