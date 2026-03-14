Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:SDD) Decreases By 36.4%

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:SDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 12th total of 1,888 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:SDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 10.67% of ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 Stock Performance

SDD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 3,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap 600 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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