SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 380 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 12th total of 566 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SIMS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.58% of SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on innovative infrastructure. SIMS was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.