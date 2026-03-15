Raymond James Financial Cuts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$29.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.25.
View Our Latest Report on Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Price Performance
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 2.0250184 EPS for the current year.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
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