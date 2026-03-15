Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Grows By 80.1%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,952 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the February 12th total of 18,855 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,548 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JE Cleantech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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JE Cleantech Stock Up 1.0%

JE Cleantech Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:JCSE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Free Report)

JE Cleantech Holdings Ltd. is an Israel-based environmental technology firm specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions. The company designs, manufactures and markets a suite of modular treatment systems that integrate proprietary membrane filtration, advanced oxidation processes, biological treatment and customized chemical formulations. Its offerings address water purification, recycling and process water challenges across municipal, industrial and agricultural end markets.

Through a combination of standardized equipment platforms and bespoke engineering services, JE Cleantech helps clients meet stringent regulatory requirements, reduce freshwater intake and lower overall treatment costs.

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