ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX) Short Interest Up 82.0% in February

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,214 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the February 12th total of 667 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CTEX opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.66. ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000.

About ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF

The ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Cleantech index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the development of technologies that enable clean energy generation. Holdings are equally-weighted within tiers. CTEX was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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