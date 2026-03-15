Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGBN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

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Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

EGBN stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.37. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

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