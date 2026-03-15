Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $92.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

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The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $117.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.47%.The company had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $117,678,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,584,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 780,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,743,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,898,000 after acquiring an additional 743,104 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 835,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,085,000 after purchasing an additional 613,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting The Descartes Systems Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Descartes reported record revenues, beat both revenue and EPS expectations, and showed margin improvement, supporting near-term earnings momentum and subscription growth prospects. Q4 Results

Q4 results beat estimates — Descartes reported record revenues, beat both revenue and EPS expectations, and showed margin improvement, supporting near-term earnings momentum and subscription growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded DSGX to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling growing optimism around the company’s earnings trajectory and potentially attracting momentum buyers. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded DSGX to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling growing optimism around the company’s earnings trajectory and potentially attracting momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus implies meaningful upside — Zacks highlights a mean price-target-led implied upside of ~52%, reflecting analyst confidence in multi-quarter earnings upgrades that can support a re-rating. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus implies meaningful upside — Zacks highlights a mean price-target-led implied upside of ~52%, reflecting analyst confidence in multi-quarter earnings upgrades that can support a re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Buy/Overweight stance on Descartes (despite trimming its target), keeping institutional support intact. Barclays Note

Barclays reiterated a Buy/Overweight stance on Descartes (despite trimming its target), keeping institutional support intact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundup/industry context pieces mention Descartes alongside other SaaS/logistics names; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Analyst Insights

Coverage roundup/industry context pieces mention Descartes alongside other SaaS/logistics names; useful for sentiment but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages trimmed price targets this week — Morgan Stanley cut its PT to $100 (still Overweight), Canaccord lowered to $92 (Buy), BMO to $82 (Market Perform), and Barclays trimmed slightly to $89 — these cuts temper upside expectations even though ratings remain constructive. Morgan Stanley PT Cut Canaccord PT BMO/Barclays Notes

About The Descartes Systems Group

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The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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