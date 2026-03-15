Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 750 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 600 to GBX 670 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 430 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 590.

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Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

HOC opened at GBX 648.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 224 and a 52-week high of GBX 849.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 669.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 482.60.

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We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

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